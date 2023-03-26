Don’t mistake the CPM’s opposition to the Center’s action as support for Rahul: MV Govindan

It should not be assumed that the CPM’s stance on Rahul Gandhi’s disqualification as a member of Congress implies support for the Congressman, says CPM State Secretary M. V. Govindan on Sunday.

Speaking to the media in this location, he stated that the CPM opposes the action taken by the Modi government against Rahul Gandhi. Govindan added that the party would keep fighting the Congress in Kerala with vigour.

Following his recent conviction in a 2019 criminal defamation case by a Surat court, Rahul Gandhi was ejected from the Parliament.

Govindan’s response follows allegations that the Congress viewed the CPM’s strong show of support for Rahul Gandhi with scepticism. Several CPM leaders, including Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan, came forward shortly after his disqualification to voice their displeasure with the Center’s decision.

It remains to be seen if Rahul will still run in the polls against the CPM, which battled Rahul’s disqualification tooth and nail, if the case is dismissed by a higher court. It has been suggested that Rahul Gandhi and the Congress may experience a moral dilemma as a result of the CM’s involvement in the situation.