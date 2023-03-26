Eating this fruit will reduce risk of some cancers

Cancer is a deadly disease that has numerous subtypes. Because not all cancers are treatable, experts advise us to take preventative measures through diet and lifestyle. According to new research, eating green bananas may lower the risk of cancer. The resistant starch in them is said to be the component linked to a lower risk of cancer.

According to a study conducted by experts from Leeds University and the University of Newcastle eating unripe bananas can lower the risk of stomach cancer. The study published in the journal ‘Cancer Prevention Research,’ claims that eating green, unripe bananas can provide some unexpected benefits, including cancer prevention.

The researchers looked at Lynch Syndrome patients who are at a higher risk of developing rectal and intestine cancer. They were instructed to consume a dose of resistant starch, which can also be obtained from unripe green bananas. This starch can also be found in rice, peas, oats, beans, and some cereals. But bananas have the highest concentration, making them the best source of this cancer-fighting starch.

Researchers discovered that the starch reduced the risk of pancreatic, gastrointestinal, esophageal, and duodenal cancers after closely monitoring the risk and parameters. Furthermore, the effects were still visible after the patients stopped taking the starch supplement.

Resistant starch is a type of carbohydrate that ferments in the large intestine, allowing healthy gut bacteria to thrive. According to researchers, this starch reduces bile acids in the stomach, which are linked to an increased risk of cancer. Aside from resistant starch, aspirin has been shown to have a similar effect on a person’s health.