Experts say that the physical pain one experiences due to heartbreak is real and actually has a scientific explanation

When people fall in love, they may experience a range of emotions, including euphoria, intense feelings, and giddiness. However, when a relationship fails or a loved one suddenly dies, many people also suffer from physical pain caused by heartbreak.

According to medical experts, heartbreak is not just in one’s mind; it has a scientific explanation. Dr. Deborah Lee, a medical writer for Dr. Fox Online Pharmacy in England, explained in a Live Science report that heartbreak has a physiological explanation, and the symptoms are real.

Falling in love releases natural hormones like oxytocin and dopamine, which are responsible for feelings of warmth and happiness. However, when people fall out of love, these hormone levels drop, while cortisol, the stress hormone, increases, causing physical symptoms.

Elevated cortisol levels can lead to weight gain, high blood pressure, acne, and increased anxiety. Additionally, social rejection or separation from a partner can activate certain parts of the brain related to physical pain.

In some cases, broken heart syndrome or Takotsubo cardiomyopathy, a heart condition triggered by physical or emotional stress, can cause heart pain similar to that of a heart attack. This condition affects the way blood is pumped by the heart, making it harder for the heart to pump blood, resulting in chest pain.

Doctors can diagnose broken heart syndrome through left heart catheterization or coronary angiogram.

The condition typically results from severe stressors and usually occurs only once. Most patients experience pain for several days or weeks, but it can result in death in rare cases. Therefore, heartbreak can cause not only emotional but also physical pain, making it essential to seek medical attention if the symptoms are severe.