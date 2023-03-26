Finland, world’s happiest country is now planning to offer masterclass on happiness to the rest of the world

Finland, a country that has held the title of the world’s happiest country for six consecutive years, is now offering a masterclass on happiness to the rest of the world. The four-day masterclass on happiness will be held in June, and 10 lucky applicants will receive a free trip to Norway, while others will have the opportunity to participate in the virtual masterclass when it becomes available online.

According to Heli Jimenez, Senior Director of International Marketing at Business Finland, people often ask how Finland is so happy. She believes that Finnish happiness comes from a close relationship with nature and a down-to-earth lifestyle, which is a skill that can be learned and shared.

The World Happiness Report looks at six factors to measure happiness, including generosity, freedom, income, health, absence of corruption, and social support. Finland’s access to nature, efficient public services, and low levels of corruption and crime are among the reasons why its citizens are consistently happy.

The masterclass aims to help people find and master the Finnish state of mind by offering four main themes: nature and lifestyle, health and balance, food and well-being, and design. Four experts will teach the courses to enrolled participants.

The programme will run from June 12-15, and participants will stay in Kuru Resort, a luxury resort in the Finnish Lakeland region surrounded by fragrant pine forests and breathtaking views. Each participant will have their own villa with panoramic windows, a spa, and a private sauna.

As the programme emphasises a digital detox and good sleep, there will be no TVs in the villas, and participants will be provided with bedding approved by sleep specialists. The accommodation and travel expenses of the participants will be covered in the programme, but their entire visit will be filmed.