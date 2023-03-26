French luxury fashion house Coperni sells rock-like handbag that is made up of real meteorite

French luxury fashion house Coperni has released a new line of handbags made from real meteorite fragments. The bags, which are part of the brand’s Spring/Summer 2023 collection, are available in limited quantities and are priced at a whopping €40.000,00 (Rs 35 lakh).

According to the brand, each bag is made using small fragments of a meteorite that fell to Earth millions of years ago. The fragments are set in resin and placed on the bag’s exterior, giving it a unique and otherworldly appearance.

The bag’s design is said to be inspired by the brand’s founder’s interest in space and science fiction. The bag also features a detachable shoulder strap, zippered compartments, and a leather interior.

While the bags have received attention for their unique design and use of real meteorite fragments, some critics have raised concerns about the environmental impact of using such rare materials in fashion accessories. The bags have also been criticized for their high price point, which some argue is excessive.

However, the brand has defended its decision to use meteorite fragments in its designs, arguing that it is a unique and innovative way to incorporate rare materials into luxury fashion.