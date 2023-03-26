Hollywood star Nicolas Cage is open to returning as Dracula for a ‘Renfield’ sequel

Nicolas Cage has expressed interest in reprising his role as Dracula for a sequel to ‘Renfield’.

The 59-year-old actor enjoyed putting his own spin on the iconic vampire character from Bram Stoker’s novel in the new film, and was happy to work with Nicholas Hoult again, whom he first teamed up with on ‘The Weather Man’.

When asked if he would return for a follow-up, Cage said he was open to it if there was room for it. He praised Hoult’s performance in the film, calling it ‘totally brand new’. However, Cage also acknowledged that the opportunity to play Dracula was a once-in-a-lifetime offer, and that he wasn’t intimidated by the role because his Dracula was different from Bela Lugosi’s famous portrayal in the 1931 film.

Cage explained that getting a phone call from Universal asking him to play Dracula was a rare occurrence that might happen once every 100 years. He emphasized that his Dracula was unique and not based on Lugosi’s portrayal, which launched the character to fame. While he wasn’t intimidated by the role, he recognized the significance of taking on such a legendary character and considered it a once-in-a-lifetime opportunity.

