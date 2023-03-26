iQoo launches Z7 5G in India: Price, Specifications

Mumbai: Chinese smartphone brand, iQoo launched ‘Z7 5G; in India. The company claims that this handset is the brand’s first handset developed exclusively for the Indian market. Available in two storage configurations – 6GB of RAM + 128GB of internal storage and 8GB of RAM + 128GB of internal storage, the lower variant of the iQoo Z7 5G is priced in India at Rs. 18,999, while the 8GB variant is marked at Rs. 19,999. The newly launched smartphone by iQoo will be available for purchase in India through Amazon and the iQoo e-store in two colour variants – Norway Blue and Pacific Night. The iQoo Z7 5G will receive three years of monthly security updates and two years of Android updates.

The dual nano SIM-supported smartphone sports a 6.38-inch full-HD+ (2400 x 1080) resolution AMOLED display with a refresh rate of 90Hz and adjustable touch sampling rate of up to 360Hz. With a capacitive multi-touch feature, the display has a pixel density of 412ppi.

The handset runs on Android 13-based Funtouch OS 13 out-of-the-box. The handset is powered by an octa-core MediaTek Dimensity 920 SoC alongside a Mali G68 GPU, with LPDDR4X RAM up to 8GB. It is equipped with a dual rear camera unit. The camera setup includes a 64-megapixel primary sensor with optical image stabilization (OIS) and a 2-megapixel portrait lens. The 16-megapixel front camera is housed in a centred hole-punch cutout at the top of the display.

The phone packs a 4,500mAh Li-ion battery with 44W Flash Charge support. Connectivity options include WiFi 6, Bluetooth v5.2, and GPS connectivity options. The device comes with a 3.5mm audio jack and a USB Type-C charging port.