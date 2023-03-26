Man’s death at Hill Palace police station will be investigated by Crime Branch

Manoharan, 53, of Irumpanam, who was detained by the Hill Palace police on Saturday night, died, according to a statement made by the Crime Branch on Sunday.

While the police claim that he passed out in the station at 9 o’clock, locals claim that the officers viciously beat him before bringing him there, reported Manorama News.

The neighbours and family of Manoharan have expressed suspicion in relation to the passing. Manoharan was reportedly detained by the police when they pulled him over for not halting the two-wheeler he was riding. He was later brought to Hill Palace Station. Manoharan reportedly passed out shortly after arriving at the station, says the police. When his condition deteriorated while being transported to the Thripunithura Taluk Hospital, he was transfered to a private hospital.

After the police signalled him to halt, Manoharan allegedly pulled his car over a bit further, according to his family and bystanders. Witnesses claimed that as soon as Manoharan took off his helmet, an officer who was beside the police jeep started sprinting towards him and smacked him in the face. Even when he was asked, ‘Can’t you stop the vehicle when you are told to do so,’ he was assaulted. Police allegedly also abused him later in the jeep, according to the claim. According to Manorama News, the policeman eventually admitted to slapping Manoharan in the face.

Manoharan allegedly passed out in front of his friends and acquaintances who had gathered at the police station, according to the Hill Palace police.