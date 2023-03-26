Mission Arikomban: On March 29, the Forest Department will perform a mock drill for the task force

The task force tasked with capturing the rogue tusker ‘Arikomban’ will participate in a fake drill conducted by the forest department.

The 71 members of the task force will be divided into 11 groups for the drill, which is planned for March 29. A job will be given to each group.

There will also be forest guards involved in the expedition. The forest department wants to give everyone clear instructions and assign them to particular responsibilities during the simulated drill.

The mission to tranquillize Arikomban in order to apprehend him was postponed by the High Court until March 29, but the forest department has not ruled it out and is still making preparations.

As part of the mission, two more kumki elephants, Kunju from Aanapanthi in Muthanga and Konni Surendran, arrived in Chinnakanal.

Vikram and Surya, two kumki elephants, had already been transported to Santhanpara for the mission.

Additionally, a 26-person task group led by Dr. Arun Zacharia, a specialist in tranquilizers, has arrived in Chinnakanal.

The mission’s objective is to use a tranquillizer to capture the jumbo that like rice and move it to the elephant kraal at Kodanad, close to Ernakulam