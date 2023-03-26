Pakistan court granted bail to former Prime Minister Imran Khan

A Pakistani anti-terrorist court granted pre-arrest bail to ousted Prime Minister Imran Khan on Saturday in three terrorism cases filed by the Lahore police. Khan informed ATC judge Ejaz Ahmad Buttar that he wants to participate in the investigation of three terrorism complaints filed against him by the Racecourse police in Lahore.

These three complaints were filed against Khan by the Lahore police in connection with skirmishes between PTI workers and police during an operation to apprehend Khan in the Toshakhana gifts case. The Lahore High Court on Friday granted Khan’s protective bail till March 27 in five terrorism cases filed against him in Islamabad. The PMLN-led coalition government has filed over 140 terrorists, murder, attempted murder, and blasphemy cases against the former premier in the last 11 months. Khan, who took office in 2018, is Pakistan’s first Prime Minister to be deposed in a no-confidence vote in Parliament.