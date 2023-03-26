Redmi launches Watch 3: Price and specifications

Mumbai: Chinese manufacturer Redmi has launched its latest smartwatch named ‘Watch 3’ in Europe. The new smartwatch is priced at EUR 119 (approx Rs. 10,600). However, there is no detail on its availability in India and other markets. The smartwatch comes in two different colour variants — Black and Ivory.

The device sports a 1.75-inch round AMOLED display with a screen resolution of 390×450 pixels and a 60Hz refresh rate. It comes with Bluetooth calling and a 298mAh battery. The smartwatch’s high-end GNSS chip is claimed to be compatible with Beidou, GPS, GLONASS, GALILEO, and QZSS satellite positioning systems. The wearable comes with 121 sports modes like cycling, mountain climbing, and swimming. It also gets several health trackers like blood oxygen levels and heart rate monitors.