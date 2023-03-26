Swiss Open 2023: India’s Satwiksairaj Rankireddy and Chirag Shetty enter men’s doubles final

Basel: In badminton, India’s men’s doubles pair of Satwiksairaj Rankireddy and Chirag Shetty entered the finals of Swiss Open 2023 held at Basel. The Indian pair will face unseeded Chinese pair of Ren Xiang Yu and Tan Qiang in the summit clash today.

The 2022 World Championship’s bronze medalist Indian duo defeated Malaysian combination of Ong Yew Sin and Teo Ee Yi in the semifinal by ‘ 21-19, 17-21, 21-17’.