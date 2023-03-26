DH Latest NewsDH NEWSLatest NewsNEWSSports

Swiss Open 2023: India’s Satwiksairaj Rankireddy-Chirag Shetty Win doubles title

Mar 26, 2023, 05:56 pm IST

Basel: In badminton, India’s men’s doubles pair Satwiksairaj Rankireddy-Chirag Shetty won the men’s doubles title in Swiss Open Super Series 300. The 2022 World Championships bronze medallist, Indian duo defeated  China’s Tang Qian and Ren Yu Xiang by ‘21-19, 24-22’ in 54 minutes.

It was the first title of the season for India. Overall, it was the fifth career world tour title for the Indian pair. The Indian pair had earlier  had claimed the India Open and French Open last year, besides securing the Thailand Open in 2019 and Hyerabad Open in 2018.Satwik and Chirag had also won the 2022 Commonwealth Games gold.

 

