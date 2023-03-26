Swiss Open 2023: India’s Satwiksairaj Rankireddy-Chirag Shetty Win doubles title

Basel: In badminton, India’s men’s doubles pair Satwiksairaj Rankireddy-Chirag Shetty won the men’s doubles title in Swiss Open Super Series 300. The 2022 World Championships bronze medallist, Indian duo defeated China’s Tang Qian and Ren Yu Xiang by ‘21-19, 24-22’ in 54 minutes.

Also Read: Tecno launches entry-level smartphone in India: Price and specifications

It was the first title of the season for India. Overall, it was the fifth career world tour title for the Indian pair. The Indian pair had earlier had claimed the India Open and French Open last year, besides securing the Thailand Open in 2019 and Hyerabad Open in 2018.Satwik and Chirag had also won the 2022 Commonwealth Games gold.