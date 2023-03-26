Tecno launches entry-level smartphone in India: Price and specifications

Mumbai: Tecno launched a new entry-level smartphone in India . The Chinese smartphone brand launched its ‘Tecno Spark 10 Pro’ in the Indian markets. The phone was unveiled at MWC 2023 in February this year and launched globally earlier this month.

The newly launched Tecno Spark 10 Pro is priced at Rs. 12,499 for a 16GB RAM+ 128GB storage variant. It is available in three colours — Lunar Eclipse, Pearl White and Starry Black. The phone will go live for sale in India from March 24 across all partner stores.

The smartphone runs on Android 13-based HiOS 12.6 out-of-the-box and is equipped with a MediaTek Helio G88 SoC with integrated Mali G52 GPU, paired with 8GB of LPDDR5 RAM with up to 8GB of Virtual RAM. It sports a 6.8-inch Full HD+ (2460 x 1080 pixels) LCD screen with a 90Hz refresh rate and a 270Hz touch sampling rate.

The TecnoSpark 10 Pro comes with a triple rear camera setup headlined by a 50-megapixel primary sensor. The phone also has an LED flash on its back panel. On the front, it features a 32-megapixel selfie camera with a dual LED flashlight. Connectivity options include dual-band Wi-Fi, Bluetooth, GPS, NFC, a 3.5 mm audio jack, and a USB type-C port for charging. It is backed by a 5,000mAh battery with 18W fast charging support.