The Delhi Police refuses to grant the Congress permission to participate in a ‘Satyagraha’

The Congress-organized ‘Sankalp Satyagraha’ to protest Rahul Gandhi’s exclusion from the Lok Sabha has been denied permission by the Delhi Police. Many leaders, including K C Venugopal, cited the police letter in a tweet.

The plea was turned down, according to the Delhi Police, because of restrictions placed on traffic, law and order, and Section 144 CrPC in and near Rajghat.

Nevertheless, according to senior leader K C Venugopal, the party began the event after receiving verbal clearance from the police.

Leading members of the Congress, including Mallikarjun Kharge, Priyanka Gandhi Vadra, KC Venugopal, P Chidambaram, and Salman Khurshid, participated in the satyagraha at Rajghat.