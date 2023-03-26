This moringa-rich wheat porridge is a nutritious choice for lent dinner

Antioxidant qualities found in superfoods like moringa aid to regulate the metabolism while boosting immunity. Minerals and vitamins are abundant in it. It has antioxidant properties and is high in vitamin C, both of which aid to strengthen immunity. It promotes the health of bones and joints, controls metabolism, and helps people manage their weight. You may make a satisfying and nutrient-dense supper by combining it with broken wheat, another storehouse of nutrients.

It is the perfect supper entree to serve during the Lenten season. View the recipe here:

Ingredients

1 cup broken wheat

½ cup mung beans

1 cup grated coconut

½ cup drumstick leaves

Salt as required

Preparation

Rinse the mung beans and broken wheat thoroughly.

Cook them with enough water until the mung beans are tender.

Add salt, drumstick leaves, and grated coconut to it and cook for a further few minutes.

Once everything is thoroughly cooked, extinguish the flame.

Broken wheat porridge is prepared and delicious.