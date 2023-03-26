Widespread damage as tornado hits Punjab village

Officials stated on Saturday that a tornado struck the Bakenwala village in this Punjab district, injuring at least 12 people and destroying 30 homes. According to them, the tornado also damaged standing crops in the fields and kinnow orchards.

“Villagers spotted the tornado around 4 p.m. on Friday,” Bakenwala resident Gurmukh Singh said. According to him, it inflicted damage in a 2-2.5-kilometer radius. Deputy Commissioner Senu Duggal, who visited the affected area, stated that the authorities relocated people whose houses had been damaged to the local government school. “The administration will also begin the process of assessing the loss of property and crop that the government will reimburse,” Duggal said. On social media, a video of the tornado inflicting damage was widely shared. The injured have been taken to Fazilka’s civil hospital.