Women’s World Boxing Championships: Nikhat Zareen wins her second title

New Delhi: In boxing, India’s Nikhat Zareen created history by winning her second title at Women’s World Boxing Championships held in New Delhi. She defeated Vietnam’s Nguyen Thi Tam in the 50kg summit clash by ‘5-0’. Thus she became the second Indian to win the prestigious title twice. Her earlier World Championship (2022) win came in the 52 kg category. Earlier MC Mary Kom had won the title twice.

‘This is my first major competition in the new weight category after Commonwealth Games. In CWG, there was not much competition apart from boxers of England, Ireland. It was a tough world championship. I was fatigued in some of the matches and even won by split decision in one of the matches’, said the Indian boxer.

On Saturday, Nitu Ghanghas (48kg) and Saweety Boora (81kg) were crowned world champions.