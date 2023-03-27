BSF arrests 3 persons, seizes 1,385 kg of ganja

Agartala: The Border Security Force (BSF) has arrested 3 suspects from West Tripura and seized 1,385 kg of marijuana (ganja) from their possession. BSF carried out a joint operation with the Directorate of Revenue Intelligence (DRI) and seized the drug.

After getting a specific tip, a joint operation was carried out in the house of a suspected person of Urabari village in West Tripura.

The official said that a following a specific intelligence input which was received in the early hours of Sunday indicating the stocking of a huge consignment of ganja. During the operation, one person was arrested. Upon questioning him, he revealed the name of the main king-pin, a resident of West Tripura and other associates

‘A total worth R 2,07,75,000 weighing 1385 kg of Ganja was recovered clandestinely hidden underground in their houses where all three Indian nationals (including the kingpin) were apprehended. Border Security Force is fully committed to eradicating the menace of drugs from Tripura and making “Tripura – A Drug-Free State,’ said BSF in a statement.