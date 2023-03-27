Eight candidates are vying for the position of police chief

The race to become Kerala’s State Police Chief is getting competitive. All eight of the officers who are qualified and interested in taking the position of State Police Chief have been forwarded by the State Government to the Central Government.

The list includes five top state officials and three Director Generals of Police (DGPs) who are currently on central deputation.

The list was delivered by the Police Headquarters to the General Administration Department a few weeks ago, and it was sent to the Center after receiving the proper approvals from the Intelligence and Vigilance Departments. The 30 years of service for all eight of the listed officials is complete. Additionally, the elected officials should still have at least six months left in their terms of service.

The plan has received the formal approval of the three Kerala cadre officers serving in Central Deputation, CRPF Special Director Nidhin Agarwal, Intelligence Bureau Additional Directors Harinath Mishra, and Ravada A Chandrashekhar.

The list also includes the names of the ADGP K Padmakumar of the Kerala Police Headquarters, the ADGP Sheikh Darvesh Sahib of the Crime Branch, the CMD of Supplyco, Sanjeeb Kumar Patjoshi, the ADGP TK Vinod Kumar of the Intelligence Branch, and the MD of Bevco, Yogesh Kumar Gupta.

The selection procedure

A five-member committee, which will include the chairman of the Union Public Service Commission, will choose three of the eight submitted names to return to the State Government. Any individual from this list may be chosen by the government and appointed as the new state police head. The person who is thus appointed may hold the position for up to two years or until he retires.

Expected smooth selection

The Union Home Department and the UPSC received complaints against Tomin J. Thachankary and Sudhesh Kumar, who won the top spot on the list, the last time the State Government provided a list identical to this one for choosing the top officer. Anil Kanth was chosen for the position as a result when the Center made its list.

Nidhin Agarwal, Padmakumar, and Sheikh Darvesh Sahib, who hold the top three positions in the eight-member list provided by the state, are anticipated to be shortlisted by the Centre this year if there are no such problems.