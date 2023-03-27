Following failures in varsity cases, the governor to consult a legal expert

As the High Court has rejected Governor Arif Mohammed Khan’s position in issues involving universities, the Raj Bhavan may obtain an expert legal opinion in these matters.

His order to expel several senators from Kerala University was recently overturned by the HC, and it was made apparent that the Governor’s creation of the search committee alone was illegal.

According to sources, the Raj Bhavan is seeking the assistance of attorneys who have handled matters involving colleges. It is possible that different cases could also be brought before higher courts.

In order to appeal the Division Bench’s decision to overturn the disqualification of 15 members of the Kerala University Senate, legal counsel has been obtained. The Raj Bhavan and legal professionals believe that the order of the single Bench has legal flaws. Whether to file an appeal will be decided today or tomorrow.

The Governor has requested the formation of a search committee to choose Kerala University’s vice chancellor. But the Senate continued to debate the matter without making a decision. The Governor, who is also the Chancellor, removed the Senate members under these conditions.

The conflict between the government and the governor has significantly slowed down university administration. Uncertainty surrounds the Governor’s decision because he has not, for his part, signed the bills voted by the Assembly.