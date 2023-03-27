Foreign portfolio investors invest Rs 7233 crore in Indian markets this month

Mumbai: Foreign portfolio investors (FPI) have invested Rs 7,233 crore into the Indian equities till March 25. The bulk investment in the Adani Group companies by the US-based GQG Partners is the main reason for this. GQG Partners invested Rs 15,446 crore in 4 Adani stocks.

Foreign portfolio investors (FPIs) withdrew Rs 5,294 crore in February and Rs 28,852 crore in January. Prior to that, FPIs infused a net amount of Rs 11,119 crore in December, 2022. In the calendar year 2023, FPIs have sold equities to the tune of Rs 26,913 crore.

Meanwhile, FPIs pulled out Rs 313 crore from the debt markets till March 25. In terms of sectors, FPIs have been buyers in autos and auto components, financial services, metals and mining and power. However, they sold heavily in IT stocks.

Foreign institutional investors (FII) or Foreign portfolio investors (FPI) are those who invest in the financial assets of a country while not being part of it. On the other hand, Domestic Institutional Investors (DII) are those who invest in the country they are living in. Both types of investors can impact the economy’s net investment flows.