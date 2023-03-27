Honor launches 70 Lite 5G: Details

Mumbai: Shenzhen-based smartphone company, Honor launched a new 5G smartphone named ‘Honor 70 Lite 5G’. The device is offered in a single configuration of 4GB of RAM and 128GB internal storage. It is priced in the UK at GBP 199 (roughly Rs. 20,000) and is offered in three colours- Titanium Silver, Ocean Blue, and Midnight Black. Its availability in other global markets has not yet been officially confirmed.

The dual-SIM supported Honor 70 Lite 5G runs on Android 12 with Magic UI 6.1 skin on top. The handset features a 6.5-inch HD+ LCD display with 1,600×720 pixel resolution and a refresh rate of 60Hz. It is powered by a Snapdragon 480+ chipset, alongside Adreno 619 GPU and 4GB of RAM.

The phone comes with triple rear camera unit and also has an 8-megapixel front-facing camera. Connectivity options include 5G, Wi-Fi 802.11ac, Bluetooth 5.1, GPS, USB Type-C port, NFC, OTG, and a 3.5mm audio jack. The phone packs a 5,000mAh battery with 22.5W fast charging support.