Huawei launches new foldable smartphone: Details

Mumbai: Huawei launched new foldable smartphone named ‘Huawei Mate X3’ in China. The base variant with 12GB RAM + 256GB storage of Huawei Mate X3 is priced at CNY 12,999 (roughly Rs. 1,56,500), the model with 512GB storage costs CNY 13,999 (roughly Rs.1,68,600), while the 1TB storage variant is priced at CNY 15,999 (roughly Rs.1,92,700). It is available in Feather Sand White, Feather Sand Black, Feather Sand Purple, Qingshandai, and Dawn Gold (translated from Chinese) colours. Details about the price details and availability of the Huawei Mate X3 in markets outside China are yet to be revealed.

The dual-SIM (Nano) Huawei Mate X3 runs on Harmony OS 3.1. It features a 6.4-inch OLED (1,080×2,504 pixels) display with 120Hz refresh rate, 8:7.1 aspect ratio, 426ppi pixel density and 1440Hz PWM dimming. Inside, there is a 7.85-inch (2,224×2,496 pixels) OLED display with 426ppi pixel density, 1440Hz PWM dimming, 120Hz refresh rate and 8:7.1 aspect ratio.

Also Read: Stock Market: Sensex, Nifty open higher

Huawei Mate X3 is powered by a Snapdragon 8+ Gen 1 SoC and has a water-resistant IPX8 build. The handset is backed by a 4,800mAh battery. It features a larger 7.85-inch internal display and a 6.4-inch cover display. The display comes with Kunlun glass protection. The device comes with a triple rear camera setup that includes a 50-megapixel primary sensor with an f/1.8 lens, a 13-megapixel ultra-wide-angle sensor with f/2.2 lens, a 12-megapixel periscope telephoto shooter with f/3.4 aperture and Optical Image Stabilisation (OIS) support. For selfies and video chats, there is a single 8-megapixel sensor on the front with an f/2.4 lens.

Connectivity options include Wi-Fi 802.11a/b/g/n/ac/ax, Bluetooth 5.3, GPS, NFC, and a USB Type-C port for charging. Sensors onboard include a gravity sensor, Infrared (IR) sensor, hall sensor, barometer, gyroscope, compass, ambient light sensor, colour temperature sensor, side-mounted fingerprint scanner and proximity sensor.