Indian rupee gains against US dollar

Mumbai: The Indian rupee gained against the US currency in the forex market. Weakening of the US dollar and positive trend in domestic equities supported the upward rally of the domestic currency.

At the interbank foreign exchange, the domestic currency opened at 82.36 against the US dollar, then climbed to 82.31, registering a rise of 9 paise over its previous close. On Friday, the Indian rupee closed at 82.40 against the US currency.

Meanwhile, the dollar index, which measures the US dollar’s strength against a basket of six currencies, fell 0.11% to 103. Foreign Institutional Investors (FIIs) were net sellers in the Indian capital market as they offloaded shares worth Rs 1,720.44 crore. Meanwhile, India’s forex kitty rose $12.798 billion to $572.801 billion in the week ended March 17.