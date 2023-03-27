Innocent’s mortal remains are kept at Kochi’s Rajiv Gandhi Indoor Stadium for public honor

The actor Innocent’s mortal remains have been kept in Kochi’s Rajiv Gandhi Indoor Stadium at Kadavanthara so that the public can pay their condolences. Innocent passed away on Sunday night at a private hospital. On Monday morning at 8am, the body was carried to the stadium and would be kept there until 11am. The stadium has been flooded with visitors from all walks of life paying their condolences to the renowned actor who passed away on Sunday night. Film directors Kamal and B Unnikrishnan, singer M G Sreekumar, actors Lal, Jayasurya, and Harishree Ashokan, as well as scriptwriter S N Swamy, also made their way to the stadium.

Actor Innocent was brought to the Lakeshore Hospital in Kochi last week after he started feeling uneasy and having trouble breathing. He had fought cancer for a while and, after winning the battle, made a remarkable comeback to politics and the entertainment industry. However, he has been displaying signs of weakened for a few weeks.

The actor’s mortal remains will be transported from Kochi to Irinjalakuda at 11 a.m. It will be available at the Municipal Town Hall from 1 to 3:30. Tuesday at 10 a.m., a funeral service will be place at St. Thomas Cathedral.

After learning of the actor’s passing, actors Mammootty, Babu Antony, and Dileep went to the hospital to pay their respects. Jayaram, who was good friends with Innocent as well, has been at the hospital since early Sunday.