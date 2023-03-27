Kozhikode principal detained on POCSO allegations

For allegedly sending offensive SMS to a female student, the principal of a school in the Kozhikode district was detained on POCSO (Protection of Children from Sexual Offenses) charges.

A complaint from a young pupil led to the arrest of Balakrishnan, 53, the principal of the vocational higher secondary school in Madappally, close to Vatakara.

The accused has been charged with violating IPC section 354(a), which deals with ‘making sexually explicit remarks,’ as well as POCSO Act sections 11(4) and 12, which deal with ‘repeated or continuous contact with a child, whether directly or through electronic, digital, or any other means.’