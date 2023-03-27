Lebanon govt leaves its people in confusion as it decided to push forward the implementation of Daylight Saving Time

Recently, the people of Lebanon have been left confused due to the government’s decision to delay the implementation of Daylight Saving Time (DST).

This practice, which involves moving clocks forward by an hour during summer months, is typically implemented on the last Sunday of March, but this year the government chose to delay it until after Ramadan. This decision has caused chaos and confusion in the country as some institutions have complied with the government’s decision while others have not. As a result, students are unsure about school start times, and employees are confused about office timings.

