NCERT textbooks will be updated in accordance with the new education policy

According to Education Ministry officials, new NCERT textbooks updated in accordance with the new National Education Policy (NEP) are likely to be implemented in schools starting with the 2024–25 academic year.

The National Curriculum Framework shall be followed in the creation of the textbooks. (NCF).

‘It’s anticipated that the new textbooks will be available for the school year 2024–2025. Although it is a challenging goal, we are pursuing it.’ A senior MoE official stated that the textbooks will be updated in accordance with the new NCF, on which work is already in progress.

All of the new textbooks will be concurrently made available digitally so that anyone may download them because COVID-19 has shown us that there is a need for digital learning.

The official stated an institutional framework will be created to ensure that the textbooks are updated on a regular basis because they shouldn’t be ‘static.’