Oppo launches Enco Free 3 earbuds: Details

Mumbai: Chinese consumer tech brand, Oppo launched its Enco Free 3 earbuds in China. Oppo has launched the Oppo Enco Free 3 at an initial price of CNY 499 (roughly Rs. 5,999). These wireless earbuds come in 2 colours- Green Frost White and Bamboo Shadow Green. There are no details on their availability in India and other markets.

Oppo’s Enco Free 3 earbuds pack 12.4mm drivers that are made from bamboo fibers. These drivers are claimed to offer HiFi sound quality with audiophile-grade processing, 49dB noise reduction, and Spatial audio support. The device also feature alive audio support, deep noise cancellation, and low latency rate in dedicated game mode.

The earbuds are claimed to offer a battery life of up to 7 hours on a single charge and a total playback time of up to 30 hours including the case. The earbuds are powered by a 43mAh battery, while its case gets a 440mAh battery.