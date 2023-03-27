Pentagon officials suggest that aliens may be releasing tiny probes similar to NASA missions to study our planet

Pentagon officials suggested in a draft report last week that aliens may be visiting our solar system and releasing small probes, similar to NASA’s mission to study other planets.

The report, authored by the director of the Pentagon’s All-Domain Anomaly Resolution Office (AARO) Sean Kirkpatrick and Harvard University astronomy department’s chairman Abraham Loeb, emphasized the physical constraints of unidentified aerial phenomena.

According to the report, an artificial interstellar object could be a parent craft that releases many small probes during its close passage to Earth, much like NASA missions. These probes could be separated from the parent craft by the tidal gravitational force of the Sun or by a manoeuvring capability.

The AARO was established in July 2022 to track objects present in space, sky, underwater, and even those that may have shifted from one domain to another.

In 2005, NASA was tasked with finding about 90% of objects near Earth larger than 140 meters, which led to the use of Pan-STARRS telescopes. On October 19, 2017, an unusual interstellar object was detected by Pan-STARRS and was later named ‘Oumuamua’, or scout in Hawaiian.

The object was shaped like a cigar and appeared flat, and was propelled away from the sun without displaying a cometary tail, leading scientists to believe it was artificial. Another object was discovered three years later, known as NASA’s rocket booster 2020 SO, which had no cometary trail.

