Realme launches ‘10T 5G’: Details

Mumbai: Realme launched new affordable smartphone named ‘Realme 10T 5G’ in Thailand. The Realme 10T 5G is priced at THB 6,999 (roughly Rs. 16,700) for the base 4GB RAM + 128GB storage variant and THB 8,999 (roughly Rs. 21,000) for 8G RAM + 256GB storage. It is offered in Dash Blue and Electric Blue shades. Details about Realme 10T 5G’s availability and pricing in other markets including India have not been announced.

The dual-SIM (Nano) Realme 10T 5G runs on Android 12-based realme UI 3.0 and is powered by an octa-core MediaTek Dimensity 810 5G SoC, along with 8GB of RAM and Mali-G57 MC2 GPU. The device features a 6.6-full-HD+ (1,080X2,408 pixels) display with 90Hz and a maximum brightness of 400 nits.

The phone comes with an AI-backed triple rear camera setup comprising a 50-megapixel primary sensor with a 2-megapixel portrait sensor and a 4cm macro sensor. On the front, it has an 8-megapixel camera with dual LED flash.

Connectivity options include 5G, Wi-Fi, Bluetooth 5.2, USB type-C port, OTG, Beidou, Glonass, and GPS/ A-GPS. Onboard sensors include an accelerometer, magnetic sensor, side-mounted fingerprint sensor, light sensor, and proximity sensor. It packs a 5,000mAh battery with support for 18W fast charging.