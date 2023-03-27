Redmi launches Note 12 series of smartphones: Details

Mumbai: Chinese smartphone brand, Redmi has globally launched its Redmi Note 12 series of smartphones. The Note 12 lineup comprises 4 models — the Redmi Note 12 5G, Note 12 Pro 5G, Note 12 Pro+ 5G, and Redmi Note 12 4G. All models except for the Redmi Note 12 4G — which is set to arrive in India on March 30 — have already made their debut in the country.

Redmi Note 12 price is set at EUR 229 (roughly Rs. 20,400) for the 4GB + 64GB RAM and storage configuration and EUR 249 (roughly Rs. 22,200) for the 4GB + 128GB variant.The phone will be available in Ice Blue, Mint Blue and Onyx Grey colours.

The dual-SIM (Nano) Redmi Note 12 4G sports a 6.67-inch full-HD+ (2400 x 1080 pixels) AMOLED display with a refresh rate of 120Hz and a touch sampling rate of 240Hz. The display is claimed to support 1200 nits of peak brightness. The device runs on Android 13 with MIUI 14 on top and is powered by a 6nm octa-core Qualcomm Snapdragon 685 chipset along with Adreno 610 GPU. The phone features up to 8GB of LPDDR4X RAM and up to 128GB of UFS2.2 storage, expandable up to 1TB via a Micro-SD card.

The device comes with a triple rear camera unit – 50-megapixel Samsung JN1 primary sensor, an 8-megapixel ultra-wide lens and a 2-megapixel macro shooter. The phone also has a 13-megapixel front camera for selfies and video. The phone is equipped with a 3.5mm headphone jack, and a USB Type-C port and supports GPS, Wi-Fi 802.11a/b/g/n/ac, and Bluetooth 5.0 connectivity among others. It packs a 5,000mAh battery and supports 33W fast charging out-of-the-box.