SC enquires Karnataka Govt on whether PDP Chief Madani can return to Kerala

New Delhi: The Supreme Court on Monday inquired whether Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) chairman Abdul Nasser Madani can return to Kerala if the trial proceedings were completed in the 2008 serial bomb blasts case. Madani has requested his return to the state, citing trial completion and compliance with bail conditions.

However, the Karnataka government has requested the Supreme Court not to relax bail conditions. The court will consider Madani’s plea on April 13, 2023. Madani filed a petition requesting permission to relocate to Kerala for medical reasons. Earlier, Madani was granted bail with the condition not to leave Bengaluru. On Monday, Advocates Kapil Sibal and Haris Beeran, who appeared for Madani, requested the court to reconsider the bail conditions by notifying the completion of trial proceedings. They also produced documents to verify their claims.

At the same time, the Karnataka Government argued that Madani had been previously accused in riot cases following the demolition of Babri Masjid and the Coimbatore car blast case. Therefore, the government requested the court not to relax his bail conditions. Further, the government also informed the court that Madani had not violated bail conditions. The court directed the state government to submit a written statement on the matter.