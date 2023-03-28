1 of 5 female cheetahs brought to India from Namibia in intercontinental transfer dies from kidney infection

In September of last year, India introduced eight cheetahs from Namibia as part of a historic effort to reintroduce the species, which had become extinct in India nearly 70 years earlier. The transfer included five females and three males who were released in Kano National Park in Madhya Pradesh.

Unfortunately, one of the female cheetahs named Sasha died recently from a kidney infection. Sasha had been showing signs of weakness and exhaustion during a daily checkup, and a medical examination revealed she was dehydrated and had kidney problems. While her creatinine levels indicated kidney disease, the other cheetahs in the park are reportedly healthy.

Sasha’s death is a setback for India’s cheetah reintroduction project, which aimed to bring back the species to the country. However, the cheetahs introduced were not the same subspecies that previously existed in India; they were a distinct subspecies. Dr Laurie Marker, Founder and Executive Director for Cheetah Conservation Fund (CCF), said Sasha’s death was not unexpected since kidney disease is a common problem for all cats and can be particularly severe for cheetahs, which are delicate creatures.

It’s worth noting that Sasha was an orphan saved by the Cheetah Conservation Fund and had undergone surgery before being transferred to India, according to Indian Environment Minister Bhupender Yadav’s statements in February.