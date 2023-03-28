Akasa Air launches 2 new domestic flight services

Mumbai: Akasa Air has announced 2 new domestic flight services. The air carrier will operate flights Goa and Ahmedabad from Chaudhary Charan Singh International Airport (CCSIA) in Lucknow. The daily non-stop flight from Lucknow airport to Goa will depart at 14:15 hrs and to Ahmedabad at 21:00 hrs. The air carrier will also start a new flight from Chandigarh to Bengaluru from April 1.

With Akasa Air, the CCSIA now has three airlines connecting Lucknow with Goa.The other two airlines connecting the two cities are AirAsia and Indigo.

Akasa Air began its commercial operations from August 07, 2022. Akasa Air’s fleet size is now 14 and it will be 18 aircraft by the end of March 2023 and over the next four years, the airline will add 54 additional aircraft, taking its total fleet size to 72 aircraft.