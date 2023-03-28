Alert for PAN card holders

The deadline for linking PAN card and Aadhaar card will end on 31st of this month. The Income Tax Department said this is the last chance to link with a fine of Rs.1000. If PAN-Aadhaar is not linked by 31st of this month then your PAN card will be invalid. Your PAN card will become inoperative after 31st March. Bank accounts and demat accounts cannot be opened if the PAN card is not working.

If you do not link your PAN to Aadhaar by March 31, the following services will be suspended:

1) The individual shall not be permitted to file a return using an inoperative PAN.

2) Pending returns will be ignored.

3) Due refunds cannot be granted to inactive PANs.

4) Ongoing processes, such as those involving defective returns, cannot be completed once the PAN is rendered inoperative.

5) As PAN becomes inoperative, tax will be required to be deducted at a higher rate.

Linking Via the Income-Tax Department Portal

Step 1: Go to incometaxindiaefiling.gov.in, the e-filing portal of the I-T department.

Step 2: Click on the ‘Link Aadhaar’ option under the ‘Quick Links’ section of the webpage.

Step 3: This will redirect you to a new page where the PAN number, Aadhaar number and other required details like your name need to be entered.

Linking Via SMS

Step 1: Dial 567678 or 56161 on a mobile device to send an SMS. The format should be UIDPAN (10-digit PAN card number), 12-digit Aadhaar card number, and space.

Step 2: Following that, an SMS will inform you of the PAN-Aadhaar link status. The Aadhaar and PAN will only be linked if the taxpayer’s date of birth matches both documents.

An individual shall be liable for all repercussions under the I-T Act when a PAN expires on March 30 according to a circular from the Central Board of Direct Taxes (CBDT), which sets policy for the Income Tax department.