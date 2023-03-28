Banks to remain shut for 15 days in April: Full list

New Delhi: According to the Reserve Bank of India’s (RBI) holiday list, banks in the country will remain closed for 15 days in April. This includes all Sundays and the fourth Saturday of the month. Some of the holidays in the list are also specific to certain states only. Not all banks in the country will be closed on regional holidays.

The apex bank in the country, Reserve Bank of India (RBI) releases the list of bank holidays every month. Bank holidays are notified under 3 categories- Negotiable Instruments Act, Holiday, Real Time Gross Settlement Holiday and Banks’ Closing of Accounts.

In April, bank holiday list include several statewise-festivals including Bohag Bihu, Vaisakhi, Maha Bisubha Sankranti/Biju Festival, Id-Ul-Fitr (Ramzan Eid).

Bank Holidays in April 2023:

April 1 (Saturday): All banks are closed for year-end

April 2: Sunday

April 4 (Tuesday): Mahavir Jayanti

April 5 (Wednesday): Babu Jagjivan Ram’s Birthday

April 7: Good Friday

April 8: Second Saturday

April 9: Sunday

April 14 (Friday): Bohag Bihu/Cheiraoba/Vaisakhi/Baisakhi//Tamil New Year’s Day/Maha Bisubha Sankranti/Biju Festival/Buisu Festival/Dr Babasaheb Ambedkar Jayanti

April 15 (Saturday): Vishu/Bohag Bihu/Himachal Day/Bengali New Year’s Day

April 16: Sunday

April 18 (Tuesday): Shab-l-Qadr

April 21 (Friday): Id-Ul-Fitr (Ramzan Eid)/Garia Puja/Jumat-ul-Vida

April 22 (Saturday): Ramzan Eid

April 23: Sunday

April 29: Fourth Saturday

April 30: Sunday