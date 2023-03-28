Banks to remain shut for 15 days in April: Full list

New Delhi: According to the Reserve Bank of India’s (RBI) holiday list, banks in the country will remain closed for 15 days in April. This includes all Sundays and the fourth Saturday of the month. Some of the holidays in the list are also specific to certain states only. Not all banks in the country will be closed on regional holidays.
The apex bank in the country, Reserve Bank of India (RBI) releases the list of bank holidays every month. Bank holidays are notified under 3 categories- Negotiable Instruments Act, Holiday, Real Time Gross Settlement Holiday and Banks’ Closing of Accounts.
Also Read: IWF World Youth Championships: Indian weightlifters Dhanush and Jyoshna win bronze medals
In April, bank holiday list include several statewise-festivals including Bohag Bihu, Vaisakhi, Maha Bisubha Sankranti/Biju Festival, Id-Ul-Fitr (Ramzan Eid).
Bank Holidays in April 2023:
April 1 (Saturday): All banks are closed for year-end
April 2: Sunday
April 4 (Tuesday): Mahavir Jayanti
April 5 (Wednesday): Babu Jagjivan Ram’s Birthday
April 7: Good Friday
April 8: Second Saturday
April 9: Sunday
April 14 (Friday): Bohag Bihu/Cheiraoba/Vaisakhi/Baisakhi//Tamil New Year’s Day/Maha Bisubha Sankranti/Biju Festival/Buisu Festival/Dr Babasaheb Ambedkar Jayanti
April 15 (Saturday): Vishu/Bohag Bihu/Himachal Day/Bengali New Year’s Day
April 16: Sunday
April 18 (Tuesday): Shab-l-Qadr
April 21 (Friday): Id-Ul-Fitr (Ramzan Eid)/Garia Puja/Jumat-ul-Vida
April 22 (Saturday): Ramzan Eid
April 23: Sunday
April 29: Fourth Saturday
April 30: Sunday
Post Your Comments