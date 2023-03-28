BJP leader was arrested in Amethi, for selling land to police using ‘forged’ paperwork

A case has been filed against a local BJP leader for allegedly selling a piece of land to police for Rs 2 crore using fraudulent documents, despite the fact that he had already taken a Rs 78 lakh loan against it. According to Superintendent of Police Elamaran G, BJP leader Omprakash alias Prakash Mishra committed forgery and a complaint has been filed against him. The SP also stated that the accused obtained a loan from the Bank of India by mortgaging his property. Nonetheless, he claimed that he sold the site for the building of Police Lines using falsified paperwork. The property in question is in Chauhanpur village, Sadar tehsil (in Gauriganj). Mishra executed a selling deed for 0.253 square metres of land on July 27, 2017. He had borrowed Rs 78 lakh from the bank by mortgaging the land before selling it. The BJP politician was paid Rs 1.97 crore by the Amethi police once the sale was completed. Prakash did not provide any information on any loans or outstanding dues during the registry. On March 24, a case was filed against Mishra based on a complaint filed by the Reserve Inspector at Police Lines, Amethi. The case has been registered under sections 409 (criminal breach of trust), 419 (cheating by personation), 420 (cheating), 467 (forgery of valuable security, will, etc.), 468 (forgery for purpose of cheating) and 471 (using as genuine a forged document or electronic record) of the Indian Penal Code.