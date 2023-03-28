Bus carrying Sabarimala devotees overturns: 64 injured, driver critical

A bus carrying Sabarimala pilgrims from Tamil Nadu overturned at Elavunkal on Tuesday. The bus was returning from the hill shrine when it overturned at the third bend on the Elavunkal-Erumeli road. While the cause of the accident is still under investigation, the police suspect the vehicle to have had a defect in its braking system.

Of the 64 passengers, including nine children, all sustained injuries, nine of them seriously. The driver’s condition is critical. The grievously injured have been shifted to Kottayam Medical College Hospital and Pathanamthitta General Hospital, while the others have been admitted to a hospital in Erumeli.

Health Minister Veena George assured that necessary arrangements are being made to provide expert treatment to the injured. ‘The District Medical Officer has been instructed to make necessary arrangements to ensure expert treatment for the injured. A team of experts from Konni Medical College will reach Pathanamthitta General Hospital,’ she said.

The Fire and Rescue Services team that reached the spot had to cut open a side of the bus to pull out the trapped passengers. The rescue operation was carried out with the help of local residents and police.

Devaswom Minister K Radhakrishnan confirmed that everyone on the bus has been rescued. ‘The condition of one person is critical. All arrangements have been made to ensure the rescue operation goes smoothly,’ ‘said the minister.