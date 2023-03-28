China intends to replace the United States as the global provider of internet security

According to Indian Army Chief General Manoj Pande, China aims to supplant the United States as the global provider of internet security. General Pande made these statements while delivering the keynote lecture at the opening session of the two-day strategic debate in Pune on the topic Rise of China and Its Consequences for the World.

According to the Indian Army Commander, China’s peace talks plans with Saudi Arabia and Iran, as well as the peace plan for ending the Russia-Ukraine conflict, show that China wants to be a global net security provider. According to General Pande Chinese desire to replace the US as a global net security provider is reflected in the brokering of peace talks between Saudi Arabia and Iran, as well as the presentation of the Chinese 12-point peace plan for ending the ongoing conflict between Ukraine and Russia. Notably, the event was jointly organised jointly by the New Delhi-based Centre for China Analysis and Strategy and the Department of Defence and Strategic Studies (DDSS) of the Savitribai Phule Pune University (SPPU).