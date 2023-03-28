CM’s three-hour budget session response in Meghalaya; opposition MLAs left early

Meghalaya Chief Minister Conrad K Sangma responded to various issues raised by legislators from both the opposition and the treasury benches for over three hours in the assembly on Monday, which made some opposition MLAs leave early. Sangma highlighted his commitment to the state’s 38 lakh people and stated that he noted down all the points raised during the debate. ‘I stood here for more than three hours to reply because we have a commitment to 38 lakh people of the state, and through you (the Speaker) to all members of the House who represent the people,’ he said.

Sangma expressed his disappointment over the absence of most opposition MLAs when he was replying to their questions.’ It was, however, sad that most of the opposition MLAs were not present in the House when I was replying to their questions,’ he said.

Among the opposition MLAs who left early include Ardent Basaawmoit, Brightstarwell Marbaniang, and Heavingstone Kharpran from the VPP, while Adelbert Nongrum remained in his seat till the end. Celestine Lyngdoh, Gabriel Wahlang, Charles Marngar, Adelbert Nongrum, and Charles Pyngrope were among the opposition MLAs who stayed till the end. Ronnie V Lyngdoh had to leave early due to a sick relative.

When asked about the early departure of opposition MLAs, Basaiawmoit questioned the duration of the session, stating that they were only given ten minutes to speak. ‘We are given only 10 minutes and are expected to sit for more than three hours?’ he said.