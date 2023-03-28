Commodity Market: Gold prices edge lower for third day in a row

Mumbai: Price of gold slipped down for third day in a row in the Kerala market. Price of sovereign gold is trading lower at Rs 200 per 8 gram. Yesterday gold price slipped down by Rs 80 per 8 gram and on Saturday by Rs Rs 120 per 8 gram. So, in the last three days, the yellow metal suffered a loss of Rs 400 per 8 gram. Sovereign gold is trading at Rs 43,600 per 8 gram.

On the Multi Commodity Exchange (MCX) gold futures were trading at Rs 58,608 per 10 gram, up Rs 82 or 0.14%. Silver futures were trading higher by Rs 43 at Rs 69,969 per kg.

Globally, the yellow metal prices rose on Tuesday as the dollar slipped. Spot gold was up 0.2% at $1,958.85 per ounce. U.S. gold futures rose 0.4% to $1,960.80.