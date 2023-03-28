Forex Market: Indian rupee gain against US dollar, UAE dirham

Mumbai: The Indian rupee gained against the US dollar and the UAE dirham in the forex market. As per market experts, the weakening of the US currency positive trend in Indian equities strengthened investor sentiments. Indian rupee closed 18 paise higher at 82.19 per dollar on Tuesday.

At the interbank foreign exchange, the Indian rupee opened at 82.20 against the US dollar, then climbed to 82.16, registering a rise of 15 paise over its previous close. The Indian currency is trading at 22.38 against the UAE dirham. On Monday, the Indian rupee closed at 82.31 against the US currency.

Meanwhile, the dollar index, which gauges the US currency’s strength against a basket of six currencies, fell 0.25% to 102.59.Foreign Institutional Investors (FIIs) were net sellers in the Indian capital market as they offloaded shares worth Rs.9 billion.