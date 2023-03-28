From Comedic Brilliance to Political Success: The Remarkable Journey of Innocent in Malayalam Cinema

Innocent is a well-known name in the Malayalam film industry. He is an actor, producer, and politician who has made a name for himself with his talent and hard work. He is known for his impeccable comic timing and has acted in over 500 films in a career spanning over three decades. He is a genius in his own right and has contributed significantly to the Malayalam film industry.

Born in Irinjalakuda, Kerala, Innocent began his career as a stage actor before making his debut in films with the 1979 film ‘Thambu’. However, it was his role in the 1983 film ‘Aaroodam’ that brought him into the limelight. He played the role of a comedian in the film and his performance was highly appreciated by both the audience and critics.

Innocent’s career took off from there and he went on to act in several blockbuster films. Some of his most notable performances include his roles in ‘Mazha Peyyunnu Maddalam Kottunnu’ (1986), ‘Oru CBI Diary Kurippu’ (1988), ‘Godfather’ (1991), ‘Manichitrathazhu’ (1993), ‘Mannar Mathai Speaking’ (1995), ‘Kilukkam Kilukilukkam’ (2006).

What sets Innocent apart from other actors is his ability to blend comedy and drama seamlessly. He has the ability to make audiences laugh with his witty one-liners and facial expressions, and then move them to tears with his emotional performances. This versatility has made him a favourite among audiences and filmmakers alike.

Innocent’s contribution to the Malayalam film industry goes beyond just acting. He has also produced several films, including the 1998 film ‘Kathapurushan’, which won the National Film Award for Best Feature Film in Malayalam. He has also served as the president of the Association of Malayalam Movie Artists (AMMA) and as a member of Lok Sabha.

In 2014, Innocent was diagnosed with throat cancer and underwent treatment for the same. However, he did not let his illness affect his work and continued to act in films.

Innocent’s talent, hard work, and contribution to the Malayalam film industry have earned him several accolades and honours. He has won the Kerala State Film Award for Best Comedian five times and was awarded the Padma Shri in 2018 for his contributions to the arts.

In conclusion, Innocent is a true genius of the Malayalam film industry. His talent and hard work have earned him a special place in the hearts of audiences and filmmakers alike. He is a true inspiration to many and continues to be an integral part of the industry even today.