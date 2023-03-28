Indian Railways cancels, diverts several trains: Full list

New Delhi: Indian Railways cancelled and diverted several trains scheduled to operate today. The national transporter took this decision due to maintenance and operational works. The list of cancelled trains comprises trains running from several cities like Coimbatore, Banaras, Bhagalpur, etc.

Indian Railways has requested passengers to check train details by visiting https://enquiry.indianrail.gov.in/mntes or NTES app. The national transporter informed that tickets booked via IRCTC website will be cancelled automatically and a refund will be initiated in the user’s accounts. Passengers who have booked tickets through counters will have to visit the reservation counter to claim the refund.

List of trains fully cancelled:

03485/03486 (Godda – Hansdiha – Godda)

03457 (Dumka – Hansdiha)

03441 (Hansdiha – Bhagalpur)

03444/03443 (Bhagalpur – Hansdiha – Bhagalpur)

Train No. 06802 Coimbatore – Salem MEMU Express Special leaving Coimbatore Jn

Train No. 06803 Salem – Coimbatore MEMU Express Special

Train No. 15104/15103 (Banaras-Gorakhpur-Banaras)

List of Partially Cancelled Trains on March 28

List of trains rescheduled:

03455 (Dumka – Godda) will be rescheduled by two hours

03482 (Bhagalpur – Godda) will be rescheduled

03456 (Godda – Dumka) will be rescheduled

18186 Godda – Tatanagar Express, 12349 Godda – New Delhi Express, 18604 Godda – Ranchi Express will be rescheduled from Godda at 4 pm

List of trains diverted:

Train No. 12627 KSR Bengaluru – New Delhi Daily Karnataka Superfast Express, leaving from KSR Bengaluru o­n March 28, 2023 will be diverted to run via Pune, Lonavala, Vasai Road, Vadodara, Ratlam and Sant Hirdaram Nagar.

Train No. 12629 Yesvantpur – Hazrat Nizamuddin Bi-weekly Karnataka Sampark Kranti Superfast Express, leaving from Yesvantpur o­n March 28 will be diverted to run via Pune, Lonavala,Panvel, Kalyan and Manmad stations.

Train No.19038 Barauni – Bandra Terminus Avadh Express will be diverted via Muzaffarupur Jn. – Sitamarhi – Raxaul Jn.- Sagauli Jn.

12333 Howrah – Prayagraj Vibhuti Express will be short terminated at Banaras and 12334 Prayagraj – Howrah Vibhuti Express will be short originated from Banaras instead of Prayagraj.

Train no. 15716 (AII-KNE) will be diverted via Ayodhya Cantt-Mankapur-Gorakhpur-Chhapra

Train no. 19046 (Chhapra-Surat) JCO will be diverted via Ghazipur City-Aurnihar-Jaunpur instead of its proper route Paharpur-Indara-Mau-Shahganj-Jaunpur

15050 Gorakhpur – Kolkata express will be diverted via Bhatni – Siwan – Chhapra instead of its schedule route Bhatni – Mau – Indara – Ballia – Chhapra.

Steps to check list of cancelled trains:

Visit indianrail.gov.in/mntes and select the date of the journey

Next, select Exceptional Trains on the top panel of the screen

Click on Cancelled Trains option

Select Fully or Partially option to see full list of trains with time, routes and other details as per requirement.