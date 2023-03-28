Kerala BJP Chief Accused of Slandering CPM Women by Youth Congress Leader: Complaint Filed

A complaint has been filed by Youth Congress state secretary Veena S Nair against Kerala BJP president K Surendran for his derogatory comments on the women leaders of the CPM.

In her complaint to Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan and the Women’s Commission, Veena called Surendran’s statement extremely insulting and reflective of his vile attitude towards women. She demanded that police register a case against him and pursue legal proceedings. The DGP has assigned the Hi-Tech Cell to probe the complaint and take appropriate action.

During a women’s empowerment programme organized by the Mahila Morcha in Thrissur, Surendran had made a statement that all Marxist women leaders of Kerala are fat and became so by extorting money from the people.

Veena’s complaint stated that comparing women to Puthana (a demoness in Hindu mythology) and body shaming them is insulting to womanhood. ‘I, therefore, request the police to take serious cognizance of the statement, which questions the pride of every woman, and register a case against K Surendran,’ the complaint further stated.