Kerala to Experience Summer Rains until March 31st

The India Meteorological Department (IMD) has announced that summer rains will continue in Kerala until March 31st. According to the IMD forecast, there will be thundershowers in isolated areas of various districts except Kannur and Kasaragod on Tuesday.

On Sunday, several places in southern Kerala experienced moderate to heavy rainfall, with Punalur in Kollam recording the highest rainfall of 67 mm. Other areas that received good rainfall included Kottayam (16.4 mm), Alappuzha (0.5 mm), Thiruvananthapuram town (3.2 mm), Thiruvananthapuram airport (1.0 mm), and Venjaramoodu (20 mm).

Despite the recent rains, some regions in Kerala are still suffering from high temperatures, with Punalur reporting a temperature of 37.2 degrees Celsius and Palakkad recording the highest temperature of 37.3 degrees Celsius.