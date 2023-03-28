Local CPI leader’s family caught with two ration cards in their possession

The possession of multiple ration cards is a criminal offense, yet the family of a local CPI secretary has managed to acquire two of them. This situation is further complicated by the fact that the CPI functionary is a member of the Ration Traders Welfare Fund Board, and a state office-bearer of a pro-CPI association of ration traders. Additionally, his wife is a ration shop dealer, and he himself works as a salesman in the same shop.

According to records from the Food and Civil Supplies Department, the family is utilizing a priority household category card (pink color), and a non-priority category non-subsidy card (blue). The former includes the names of the father and son, while the latter lists the man’s wife and daughter as beneficiaries. These cards were allotted under the Kozhencherry taluk in the Pathanamthitta district. However, it has been confirmed by Food and Civil Supplies Department officials that the ration shop licensee can only use the non-priority non-subsidy (white) card.

Civil Supplies Minister G R Anil clarified that while two cards can be allowed if a house has two kitchens, these cards can only be issued under this stipulation if there are two families. Those who are ineligible to hold priority cards and subsidy cards were previously given an opportunity to voluntarily submit them and shift to the non-priority card. If such cards are still being held, they can be seized, and a fine can be levied.

Following the announcement of ‘Operation Yellow’ by the Minister, the department had seized thousands of wrongly held cards. However, the cards held by the CPI leader’s family were apparently not noticed. The officials at the taluk supply office claim that they have not received any complaint.