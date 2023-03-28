Lyrical video of ‘Sreematha’ from ‘Kallanum Bhagavathiyum’ released

Thiruvananthapuram: A lyrical video song from yet to release Malayalam film ‘Kallanum Bhagavathiyum’ released today. The much-awaited Malayalam film is directed by Eastcoast Vijayan is set to release in cinemas soon. The film will be released cinemas on March 31. The advance booking of the film is open now. The film got a clean ‘U’ certificate from the Censor Board.

Vishnu Unnikrishnan plays the lead role in the movie. Anusree and Bengali actress Mokksha plays female leads in the film. Salimkumar, Johnny Antony, Premkumar, Rajesh Madhavan, Srikanth Murali, Jayashankar, Nobby, Jayaprakash Kullur, Jayan Cherthala, Mala Parvathy and many other renowned actors are also plays crucial roles.

The film is is bankrolled by East Coast Communications. KV Anil has scripted the film. Ranjin Raj has composed music for the lyrics written by Santhosh Varma. Cinematography is handled by Ratheesh Ram. John Kutty is the editor of the film. Art direction is handled by Rajeev Kovilakam. Sound design is done by Sachin Sudhakaran and costume designer is Dhanya Balakrishnan.